Wockhardt stock closes 10% higher on COVID vaccine deal with UK

Wockhardt share price closed higher today after the pharma firm said it has entered into COVID-19 vaccine partnership with the UK government. Wockhardt stock has gained 18.1% in the last 5 days.

Share price of the firm touched an intraday high of Rs 303.4 (9.99%). Later, the stock closed at same level. Wockhardt share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 2.82 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 8.23 crore. Market cap of the pharma firm rose to Rs 3,359 crore.

Wockhardt announced it inked an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines. The manufacturing will be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt based in Wrexham, North Wales.

"As per the terms of the agreement, the company has reserved manufacturing capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the UK government in its fight against COVID19, including AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spinout company, Vaccitech, and licensed by AstraZeneca," the company said.

Meanwhile, BSE healthcare index closed 102 points higher than 18,387 against previous close of 18,284.

Among broader indices, Sensex ended 667 points lower at 36,939 and Nifty fell 173 points to 10,899 following weak Asian peers and selling interest in index heavyweights.