Rs 36 to Rs 940: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Xpro India stock has delivered nearly 2,500 per cent returns to its shareholders in one year. The share has surged from Rs 36.20 on January 4, 2021 to Rs 940 today, translating into 2,469 per cent returns in the last 12 months. In comparison, Sensex has surged 23.61 per cent during the period.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Xpro India stock on January 4 last year would have turned into Rs 25.96 lakh today.

The small cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 891, falling 4.94 per cent against the previous close of Rs 937.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Xpro India stock is trading higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 670.26 crore in the afternoon trading session. Total 1,269 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.72 lakh on the BSE.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,015 on December 8, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 34.50 on January 1, 2021.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

For the quarter ended September 2021, 10 promoters held 50.02 per cent stake, or 59.09 lakh shares, and 21,205 public shareholders owned 49.98 per cent stake, or 59.04 lakh shares, of the company.

20,750 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 24.15 lakh shares or 20.45% stake at the end of September quarter. 23 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the September quarter. Two foreign portfolio investors held 0.01 per cent stake or 11,241 shares in the firm.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

11 financial institutions owned 1,422 shares at the end of September quarter.

The financial performance is in line with the bumper rise in stock of the firm. However, BSE has placed the stock under ASM LT stage IV category which should be considered before dealing in the stock.

The firm reported a 1,987 per cent rise in net profit for the fiscal ended March 2021. Net profit rose to Rs 8.35 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 0.40 crore profit for the March 2020 fiscal.

Also read: Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years

Sales climbed 5.22 per cent to Rs 373.35 crore in last fiscal against Rs 354.84 crore sales in March 2020 fiscal.

For the quarter ended September, the company's net profit rose 105.69 per cent to Rs 10.84 crore against a profit of Rs 5.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The firm's sales zoomed 29.58 per cent to Rs 126.55 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against sales of Rs 97.66 crore in the September quarter of the last fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 115.94% from Rs 5.02 crore in June quarter. Sales climbed 38.88% from Rs 91.12 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal.

Xpro India is a Birla Group firm, which is engaged in manufacturing packaging material for capacitors and liners for refrigerators. Currently, it is the only firm to make packaging material for capacitors in India, and there is no competitor as the business is capital-intensive.

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months