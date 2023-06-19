Rs 12 to Rs 895: This polymer stock turned into a multibagger in three years; fell in last three sessions

Shares of Xpro India Ltd have delivered over 7,100% returns to shareholders in the last three years. The stock has surged from Rs 12.31 on June 18, 2020 to an intraday high of Rs 895 today, translating into 7170% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has surged 81.72% in three years. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Xpro India stock on October 19 last year would have turned into Rs 72.70 lakh today. The share forms part of the portfolio of ace investor Ashish Kacholia. He held 4.33% stake or 7.88 lakh shares of the firm at the end of March quarter.

The smallcap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 895, rising 2.87% in early deals against the previous close of Rs 870 on the BSE. However, it turned negative in the afternoon session. At 1:58 pm, the stock was trading 0.98% lower at Rs 861.50. It fell to an intraday low of Rs 854.90 on BSE.

The stock has been falling for three sessions.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Xpro India stands at 66.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. Xpro India stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1515 crore in afternoon session. Total 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 91.01 lakh on BSE.

The share hit 52-week high of Rs 918.80 on July 12, 2022 and 52-week low of Rs 528 on February 10, 2023.

For the quarter ended September 2021, 10 promoters held 50.02% stake or 59.09 lakh shares and 21,205 public shareholders owned 49.98% stake or 59.04 lakh shares of the company. 28,986 resident individuals held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 30.08 lakh shares or 16.52% stake at the end of March 2023 quarter. 24 resident individuals owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter. 14 banks owned 4956 shares of the firm at the end of March 2023 quarter.

Financial performance

For the quarter ended March 2023, the company's net profit fell 75.54% to Rs 4.27 crore against profit of Rs 17.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales slipped 13% to Rs 124.27 crore for quarter ended March 2023 against sales of Rs 142.80 crore in March quarter of the previous fiscal.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 45.36 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 44.93 crore profit for the March 2022 fiscal. Sales climbed 8.32% to Rs 510.97 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 471.72 crore sales in March 2022 fiscal.

Xpro India is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company engaged in the polymer processing business.

