YES Bank shares breach key resistance of Rs 19; here are the short-term targets

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank breached the key resistance level of Rs 19 in the previous session. According to technical analysts, YES Bank stock had key resistance around Rs 19-20 levels. The stock ended at Rs 19.39, 5.38% higher against the previous close of Rs 18.40 on BSE.

The stock zoomed 5.92% intraday to Rs 19.49. Stock of YES Bank has climbed 15 per cent in a year and lost 10.44 per cent in 2023. In two weeks, the stock has gained 21.64 per cent. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 55,762 crore on Monday. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 72.4, signaling the stock is overbought.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

ALSO READ: YES Bank shares trading in overbought zone are down 4% this year; what should investors do?

Analysts were of the view that a decisive breach above the Rs 19 level was required for a further upside in the near term.

Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "After making a higher bottom formation, it has given a good move on the upside and also given a range breakout after a long consolidation between Rs 14 and Rs 19 zones, with strong volume-wise participation in recent days. On the weekly chart, the stock is forming a golden crossover near Rs 17 levels and a decisive move above Rs 22. The stock will go till Rs 25 levels and then scale to the new target of around Rs 40. The RSI is on the rise and well-placed, indicating strength, with further immense upside potential visible."

ALSO READ: YES Bank shares trading at 10-month high; right time to book profit?

Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, “The stock benefits from a robust support zone within the range of Rs 16.75 – Rs 17 levels, closely aligned with key moving averages (20, 50, and 200 Day EMA). This convergence enhances the stock's stability and reinforces its potential for an upward movement. Presently, the stock is trading above all the mentioned important moving averages, signalling strength in its current trend.”

ALSO READ: YES Bank shares rose over 5% today; here’s why

“The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, has rebounded to around 72.4 levels, indicating a recent surge in positive momentum. A minor resistance is noted near Rs 20.50 levels. If the stock successfully surpasses this resistance, it may advance towards the next resistance level at Rs 22.40. This potential upward movement provides an opportunity for investors. For those holding the stock from lower levels, booking partial profits at the current market price is a prudent strategy. Additionally, trailing stop loss orders can be implemented to protect gains and allow for further upside potential,” added Mehata.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "YES Bank has been hovering in the range of Rs 15.20-18.50 for quite some time and requires a decisive breakthrough to come out of the slumber phase. Technically, the stock is placed near the resistance zone and needs to have a cautious view in the coming period."

AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades said, "YES Bank is bullish but also overbought on the daily charts with next resistance at Rs 20. Short-term traders & investors should be booking profits at current levels as a daily close below support of Rs 18.45 could lead to a target of Rs 15.8 in the near term. Whereas a daily close above resistance of 20 could lead to an extended target of 22.6 in the near term."

ALSO READ: Multibagger IT stock trading in overbought zone, can it cross Rs 1,500 mark?

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, "The stock has gained some quick momentum. As we advance, there will be massive resistance near Rs 19 and credible support is seen around Rs 16. On the flip side, if YES Bank share closes above Rs 19, then the doors will be open for Rs 21–22 levels in the coming few weeks."

DRS Finvest founder Ravi Singh suggested an upside target of Rs 20 for YES Bank shares, keeping stop loss placed at Rs 17.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.