This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 8 lakh in over seven months, did you miss the rally?

Tanla Solutions share has emerged as a multibagger during the coronavirus crisis. Tanla Solutions stock has risen eight times in 7.5 months. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock on March 23 this year would have turned to Rs 8 lakh on October 8. On April 7, the stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 38 on BSE. On October 8, the share touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 303.95, logging a rise of 700% in over seven months.

The share fell to its 52 week low when market was hit by negative sentiment due to Covid-19 crisis. In comparison, the software products firm's peers have lagged behind in terms of returns on bourses in seven months. While Tata Elxsi share could rise 156%, stock price of another software major Nucleus Softwar could gain 270% during the same period. Share price of Accelya Solutions India Ltd has risen 20% during same period.

The meteoric rise in the share price can be attributed to strong financial performance of the firm recently.

The firm reported a 203% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 78.61 crore against loss of Rs 75.70 crore in Q1 of last fiscal. The company reported total income of Rs.468.77 crore during the period ended June 30, 2020 compared to Rs.399.27 crore during the period ended June 30, 2019.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 5.16 in Q1 compared to a Rs 5.39 in negative for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

In March quarter of previous fiscal, the firm logged a loss of Rs 89 crore. Total income stood at Rs 525.77 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal. Earnings per share stood at Rs 6.11 in negative in the same quarter . However, the firm logged a 808% fall in net profit in the previous fiscal. It posted a loss of Rs 211 crore in 2019-20 fiscal against Rs 29.832 crore profit in 2018-19 fiscal.

But sales managed to log a rise of 93% to Rs 1942 crore in last fiscal against Rs 1003 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. Of late, the share has seen profit booking in last two sessions and fallen 3.63% during the period. The stock touched an intra day high of Rs 292, a gain of 2.17% today. Later, the stock closed 2.03% lower at Rs 280 on BSE.

Tanla Solutions stock stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands leading to turnover of Rs 58.34 lakh.

Tanla Solutions offers software products. The company offers application-to-person service (A2P) messaging platform globally. Its range of services includes product development and implementation in wireless telephony industry, aggregator services and offshore development services. Its segments include Mobile VAS & Software Development, and Property Development.