Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 2.71 crore per day with this stock for 100 sessions

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 2.71 crore per day for 100 trading sessions or Rs 271.09 crore from the stock of Crisil Ltd since March 23 this year. Jhunjhunwala and his wife held 39.75 lakh shares in the stock of ratings agency for the quarter ended March 2020. While Jhunjhunwala owned 21.06 lakh shares (2.91%) in the firm, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 18.68 lakh shares (2.58%) during the period.

On March 23, when Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day losses in their history, share of Crisil closed at Rs 1,083 on BSE. The value of Jhunjhunwalas' stake in that session stood at Rs 430.49 crore.

On August 14, the stock climbed to Rs 1,765 intra day valuing the stake of Jhunjhunwala couple at Rs 701.58 crore. That amounted to a profit of Rs 271.09 crore in 100 trading sessions assuming that they kept their stake unchanged in remaining portion of Q2 till date. In Q1 of current fiscal, the couple kept their stake in Crisil unchanged.

The share price of Crisil gained 63% in 100 trading sessions since March 23.

Till date, share price of Crisil Ltd has gained 37.46% in the last one year and fallen 9.54% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, Crisil share trades 1.10% lower at Rs 1728 against previous close of Rs 1,747.30 on BSE.

The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. Market cap of Crisil fell to Rs 12,532 crore on BSE. Total 1,943 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 33.50 lakh on BSE. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 2,070 on December 23, 2019.

The midcap share has gained 0.08% in last one month. In last one week, the share has fallen 0.05%.

However, the share has been an underperformer beyond the period of one year. It has lost 10.6% in five years, and 6.09% in three years against 37% rise and 22% rise in Sensex, respectively. However in ten years, the share has risen 215.53%.

On the other hand, share price of its peer ICRA has gained 115% in ten years and lost 36% in five years. On an year-to-date basis, ICRA stock has fallen 15.27%. From March 23 to August 14, 2020, the share rose 25.71%.

Stock price of another competitor CARE Ratings has lost 69.38% in five years, 73.66% in three years and 27.14% in one year. The share has fallen 5.52% in a week, 1.71% in one month, and 36% since the beginning of this year. From March 23 to August 14, 2020, the share has gained 53.55%.

Financial performance

Net sales in Q2 rose 13.49% to Rs 471.83 crore against Rs 415.76 crore sales in Q2 of 2019-20. However, net profit fell 0.76% to Rs 66.34 crore in Q2 against profit of Rs 66.85 crore in Q2 of 2019-20.

Total income rose 13.2% to Rs 484 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared with Rs 427.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The firm's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Consolidated profit after tax rose 7.6% to Rs 154.5 crore for six months ended June 2020 compared with Rs 143.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crisil is an India-based analytical company. The company is a provider of ratings, data and research, analytics and solutions. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. It conducts infrastructure advisory and risk solutions business through its subsidiary, Crisil Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Limited. It provides advisory services in urban development and infrastructure financing in India and other emerging countries.

