TCS share falls over 3% ahead of Q4 earnings

Share of India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped over 3% ahead of its Q4 earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day. TCS share slipped 3.16% to Rs 3,217 against previous close of Rs 3,322 on BSE. The large cap stock has fallen after 5 days of consecutive gain.

TCS share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock closed 2.43% lower at Rs 3,241 on BSE.

The IT stock has gained 83.67% in a year and risen 13.13% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the share has climbed 6.22%. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11.93 lakh crore.

TCS is expected to report a growth of 2.8-4 per cent on a sequential basis in sales, while somewhere between 5 and 10 per cent growth in profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis in last quarter. The information technology (IT) sector as a whole is likely to surprise again with strong growth numbers in the just-concluded quarter.

TCS Q4 result preview: What to expect?

"We estimate revenue growth between 1.6-4.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency (CC) for Tier-1 and 2-4.4 per cent q-o-q CC for Tier-2," said a Prabhudas Liladher report.

In Q3 of previous fiscal, the IT firm clocked a 7.01 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,701 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven by strong demand for its cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the IT bellwether's strongest third-quarter growth in the last nine years.

