Top stocks to watch out for: Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, TCS and others

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments:

Reliance Industries: The stock closed above the Rs 10 lakh crore market cap mark for the first time on December 2, rising 2.28% at Rs 1586.30. The stock will remain in focus as RIL is seen as a major beneficiary after Jio announced tariff hike on Sunday.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank board approved raising of funds by the way of equity shares, through QIP. The company's board has approved floor price for QIP at Rs 352.57 per equity share.

Allcargo Logistics: The board of the company will meet on Thursday, December 5, 2019, to consider issuance of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis of up to Rs 195 crore, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, as may be required.

IFCI: The firm said it has received bids for the sale of its entire stake in NSE of 1,20,66,871 number of equity shares comprising 2.44% of the total equity shares of NSE. The sale will be subject to obtaining consent or no objection of NSE and any other approval, required as per law.

Bank of Baroda: The bank announced that meeting of the Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of whole-time directors of the bank will be held on December 5 2019, to consider raising capital funds through issue of capital debt instruments.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has been selected as this year's winner of the Organization for lnternational lnvestment's (OFll) Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

Jaypee Infratech Ltd: The company informed that a petition is under filing by Yes Bank Ltd under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 before Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Jaypee Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

Adani Enterprises: The company informed exchanges on the release of pledge on 37 lakh equity shares of the company.

Biocon Ltd: Biocon and Mylan NV announced the launch of Ogivri M (trastuzumab-dkst), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab) in the US. Ogivri is available in a 420mg multi-dose vial and a 150mg single-dose vial in order to provide patient dosing and treatment flexibility.

