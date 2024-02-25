Can Indians make money from Nvidia's crazy stock run? A primer to investing in US markets

A single stock has lifted global equities. Nvidia Corp is on track to become the first semiconductor firm with a $2 trillion valuation.

The chipmaker’s shares rose 0.4% Friday to close at a $1.97 trillion valuation after briefly topping the $2 trillion mark in intraday trading. While Apple and Microsoft took over two years to go from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, Nvidia is on track to accomplish that in under a year’s time as the stock rides Wall Street’s AI frenzy.

Direct and indirect

Indian investors can directly invest in US stocks like Nvidia, which can be done via an overseas trading account with a domestic broker that gives you access to the market. Another way is to open an account with a foreign broker with an India presence. It entails KYC verification and currency conversion fees as funds deposited have to be dollar dominated.

You can invest indirectly via mutual fund schemes with exposure to international markets. Exchange-traded funds are also an option here.

How much can you invest?

Indians can invest up to $2,50,000, which is around Rs 2.07 crore per year, under RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

What are the charges like?

There is a 5% TCS under liberalised Remittance Scheme for amounts exceeding Rs 7 lakh. Note: TCS covers only the portion exceeding Rs 7 lakh and the same can be reclaimed in your income tax return.

US taxes dividends at a rate of 25% for Indian citizens. Then there is bank charges, brokerage fees and forex rate you need to keep in mind while investing in US stocks.