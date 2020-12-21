Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO opens today: 10 things to know

Antony Waste Handling Cell has launched its initial public offer (IPO) today. The firm, which is India's second-largest municipal solid waste management (MSW) company, plans to raise Rs 300 crore through the IPO. The share sale will close on December 23. Analysts have a subscribe call on the issue but with cautious approach.

Here are 10 ten things to know about the ongoing share sale:

Price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 313-315 per share. The firm had withdrawn its IPO in March this year due to adverse ,market conditions arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. Price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 295- 300 per share at that time.

Antony Waste Handling has raised Rs 90 crore from 10 anchor investors. Massachusetts Institute of Technology was the largest investor among the 10, picking up a 44.44% stake in the firm at the upper end of the price band. Other anchor investors include Tata AIG General Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and 238 Plan Associates.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will sell shares through the offer for sale.