ICICI Securities IPO subscribed 88% on day 3

The initial share sale of ICICI Securities has received 88 per cent subscription, including the portion set apart for anchor investors, on the last day today. The offer attracted subscriptions of nearly 78 per cent, excluding the anchor portion, till 1945 hours, as per data available with the NSE.

The IPO of the brokerage firm, part of ICICI group, received bids for 3,46,75,396 shares against the total issue size of 4,42,25,343 shares (without anchor portion), data available with the NSE till 1945 hrs showed. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.04 times, non institutional investors 35 per cent and retail investors 88 per cent, as per BSE data.

The IPO is of up to 77,249,508 shares (including anchor portion of 33,024,165 shares). Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 519-520. ICICI Securities last week raised Rs 1,717 crore from anchor investors.

DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the issue.