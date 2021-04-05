Macrotech Developers, Seven Islands Shipping, Dodla Dairy among six upcoming IPOs in April

Investors will get a chance to subscribe to at least six initial public offers (IPOs) in April. The IPO market saw several public issues last month as market saw an improvement in investor sentiment with economic parameters too indicating a revival in GDP growth. March saw nine companies making their market debut and charting a path of recovery in the IPO market.

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries, MTAR Technologies, Nazara Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Heranba Industries, Craftsman Automation, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Anupam Rasayan India and Kalyan Jewellers India were listed on BSE and NSE last month.

Here's a look at the upcoming IPOs in April which are likely to attract investor interest.

Macrotech Developers: The real estate firm earlier known as Lodha Developers plans to launch Rs 2,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) on April 7. The three-day share sale will end on April 9. Shares of the IPO are likely to be allotted on April 16, 2021 and the stock is expected to make its market debut on April 22. Lot size of the IPO will be 30 shares for which one will have to spend Rs 14,580. Price band of the IPO is Rs 483 to Rs 486 per equity share.

KIMS Hospitals:Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd plans to raise Rs 700 crore through the share sale. The offer will consist of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 21,340,931 equity shares from promoters and existing shareholders.

Aadhar Housing Finance: The firm engaged in the business of home loans plans to launch Rs 7,300 crore through the IPO. The company will issue fresh shares costing Rs 1,500 crore. Private equity firm Blackstone will sell existing stake worth Rs 5,800 crore through the IPO.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): The producer of fabricated metal products plans to raise Rs 6,000 crore in the share sale which will consist of a fund-raiser through fresh issue amounting to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 5,700 crore.

Seven Islands Shipping: The Mumbai-based liquid seaborne logistics company plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the share sale. The firm is eyeing Rs 400 crore from fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 200 crore.

Dodla Dairy: The firm's share sale will involve a fresh issue of up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10.09 million equity shares by the promoters and an investor. The company plans to raise around Rs 800 crore through the IPO.

