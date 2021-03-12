MTAR Technologies IPO share allotment finalised: Strong debut likely; check GMP, listing date

The Rs 597-crore initial public offering (IPO) of MTAR Technologies has received overwhelming response from investors. The three-day issue, which closed on March 5, was subscribed over 200 times as it received bids for 145.79 crore equity shares against an offer size of 72.6 lakh stocks. The share allocation in MTAR Technologies IPO has been finalised and investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.

Ahead of listing on domestic bourses, MTAR Technologies shares were trading at a premium in grey market in the Rs 475-490 range. The shares of MTAR Technologies will be listed on BSE and NSE on March 16. According to market analysts, the stock is expected to make a strong debut on stock exchanges.

Here's how to check MTAR Technologies IPO allotment status:

On KFin Technologies Private Limited's web portal, the registrar to the IPO

Go to the online portal

Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as MTAR Technologies Shipbuilders in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- MTAR Technologies.

Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search.

The Hyderabad-based company has raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors ahead of market listing. The company intends to use fund proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt, fund long-term working capital requirements besides attending to general corporate purpose. JM Financial and IIFL Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.

Also read: MTAR Technologies IPO share allotment on March 10: Here's how to check status

Also read: Anupam Rasayan IPO opens for subscription, should you subscribe to the share sale?