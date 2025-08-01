Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Aditya Infotech is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, August 01. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either over the weekend or latest by Monday, August 04. The workspace solutions provider saw a strong response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Aditya Infotech was open for bidding between July 29 and July 31. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 640-675 per share with a lot size of 22 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,300 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a stellar 100.69 times, fetching bid worth Rs 76,280 crore and more than 40.16 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 133.21 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 72 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 50.87 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

Advertisement

The grey market premium (GMP) of Aditya Infotech has seen a sharp rise following bumper bidding despite volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 310-315 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 47 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 250, before the issue had opened for bidding.

New Delhi-based Aditya Infotech manufactures and provides video security and surveillance products, solutions and services under 'CP Plus' brand name. It offers a diverse range of products including smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, as well as long-range IR cameras.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers of the Aditya Infotech IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5.

Advertisement

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Aditya Infotech, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Aditya Infotech Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

Advertisement

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.