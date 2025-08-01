Shanti Gold shares deliver a decent listing pop; stock lists at 15% premium

Shares of Shanti Gold International made a decent debut at Dalal Street on Friday, August 01 as the B2B gold jewellery player was listed at Rs 229.10 on BSE, a premium of 15.13 per cent over the issue price of Rs 199 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 14.35 per cent over the given issue price on NSE at Rs 227.55.

Last heard, Shanti Gold International was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 34-35 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 17-18 per cent for the investors. The grey market premium for the company has remained stable despite volatility in the markets, which stood around Rs 36-38 apiece, when the issue had closed for bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International ran for subscription between July 25 and July 29, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 189-199 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 360.11 crore from its IPO, which entirely included a fresh share sale of up to 1,80,96,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 81.17 times, attracting birds worth Rs 20,460 crore, with over 23.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked a strong 117.33 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 151.48 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 30.37 times.

Incorporated in 2003, Mumbai-based Shanti Gold International is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. It manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production. It offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewelry.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Choice Capital Advisors served as the sole book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services was the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.