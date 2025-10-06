Advit Jewels files DRHP with SEBI to launch IPO; check details

Advit Jewels, based in Jaipur, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The proposed IPO consists solely of a fresh issue of up to 1,38,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 65 crore from the offering, which will be used for funding incremental working capital requirements, repaying or pre-paying in full or part certain outstanding borrowings from scheduled commercial banks, and supporting general corporate purposes. The issue will be conducted through the book-building process in accordance with SEBI ICDR regulations. Reservations in the issue are divided as follows: up to 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

The company, together with its book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 18,32,000 equity shares. Should this placement go ahead, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly. Holani Consultants Private Limited acts as the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the offer. The equity shares are intended for listing on both BSE and NSE.

Incorporated in 2019, Advit Jewels is located in Jaipur, the heart of India’s gemstone and jewellery sector. It specialises in the manufacture and sale of both traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery under the brand name Rambhajo, including Kundan, Polki, diamond, and studded pieces.

The company’s expertise combines traditional artisanal techniques with contemporary design sensibilities, resulting in jewellery that appeals to a broad spectrum of customers. Each piece is handcrafted, reflecting a blend of age-old craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, catering to both classic and current tastes.

Central to Advit Jewels’ operations is its focus on design innovation and customisation, allowing clients to tailor jewellery according to particular preferences, cultural values, and market demands. Its diverse product portfolio includes necklaces, earrings, rings, bangles, and bespoke jewellery, primarily using gold, diamonds, and coloured stones. The brand is particularly recognised for its work in Kundan and Polki.

Innovation and daily design evolution are integral to the company’s ethos, with every creation being unique and non-repetitive. Advit Jewels offers products in both 14-carat and 18-carat gold to suit varying customer requirements. While the business mainly operates on a B2B model serving dealers, showrooms, and retailers, it also accommodates B2C customers seeking exclusive, made-to-order pieces.

The company’s workforce includes a dedicated quality control team of four, monitoring aspects such as design accuracy, gold purity, finish, and dimensions. Each item undergoes multiple inspection levels before final approval and dispatch by the QC supervisor. Advit Jewels maintains a pan-India presence, delivering products and services nationwide.

Financially, Advit Jewels has demonstrated considerable growth, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 124.9 crore in FY25 from Rs 46.6 crore in FY23. Net profit reached Rs 25.36 crore in FY25, up from Rs 10.38 crore in FY23, highlighting the company's robust performance during this period.

