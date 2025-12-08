Aequs IPO allotment: Check the application status, allotment odds, latest GMP & more

Aequs is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, December 08. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, December 09. The aerospace and defence player saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Aequs was open for bidding between December 03 and December 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 118-124 per share with a lot size of 120 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 921.81 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 5,40,32,528 shares worth Rs 670 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 2,03,07,93 shares worth 251.81 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 101.63 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 52,975 crore through more than 44.15 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 120.92 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 80.62 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 78.05 times during the bidding process.



Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Aequs IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 16 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 6.25 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 86 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 1.16 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 64 investors will get 120 shares. (Probability: 1.56 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Aequs has seen a mild correction despite getting strong bids led by muted market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 39-40 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 31-32 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 40-42 during the bidding period.

Incorporated in 2000, Bengaluru-based Aequs is engaged in manufacturing and operating a special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace segment. Its diverse product portfolio includes components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning for the aerospace clients.

JM Financial, IFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers for the Aequs IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Tuesday, December 09. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Aequs, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Aequs Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.