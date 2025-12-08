Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires: 3 IPOs draw Rs 3 lk cr bids; Check allotment odds & GMPs

Three listing bound companies- Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires- are set to finalise the basis of their allotment on Monday, December 08. All these three IPOs cumulatively raised a total of Rs 6,643 crore. Applicant investors of these three issues will receive the notifications for the revocations of mandate or debit of funds their bids by Tuesday, December 09.

All three IPOs saw a bumper response from investors during the bidding process, as they attracted bids for more than Rs 3.02 lakh crore and have now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares for these issues. Interestingly, investors have a few chances of allotment, with single-digit percentage probabilities for all categories of investors.

Meesho's IPO attracted the highest amount getting bids for Rs 2,43,830 crore after getting 79.03 times with 62.75 lakh applications. Aequs IPO was overall booked 101.63 times but drew bids for Rs 52,975 crore through 44.15 lakh applications. Vidya Wires was subscribed 26.59 times, attracting bids for Rs 6,000 crore through over 18.35 lakh applications.

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in all thee IPOs for the investors:

Meesho IPO

Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 17 investors will get 1,890 shares (Probability: 11.76 per cent)

Small HNI category: 2 investor out of 61 investors will get 1,890 shares (Probability: 3.27 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 15 investors will get 135 shares. (Probability: 6.67 per cent)

Thus, big retail investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Meesho IPO



Aequs

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 16 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 6.25 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 86 investors will get 1,680 shares (Probability: 1.16 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 64 investors will get 120 shares. (Probability: 1.56 per cent)

Thus, big HNIs investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Aequs IPO



Vidya Wires

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 10 investors will get 4,032 shares (Probability: 10 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 62 investors will get 4,032 shares (Probability: 1.61 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 25 investors will get 288 shares. (Probability: 4 per cent)

Thus, big HNIs investors hold the best chance of allotment in the Vidya Wires IPO



All three IPOs- Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires- were open for bidding between December 03 and December 05. Meesho was the biggest IPO among three, which raised Rs 5421.20 crore via IPO by selling its shares for Rs 111 apeice, while Aequs mopped Rs 921.81 crore was sold for Rs 124 per shares. Vidya Wires was sold for Rs 52 per share to raise a total of Rs 300.01 crore.

Grey market premiums (GMP) for all three IPOs have seen some correction lately. Meesho IPO is commanding a GMP of Rs 40-42 per share, fallen from 44-46 during the bidding phase. It is signaling 35 per cent upside potential. Aequs' GMP has fallen to Rs 37 from Rs 40 earlier, signalling 30 per cent gains. Vidya Wires IPO is down to Rs 4 from Rs 6 per share, hinting at 8 per cent gains.