Allied Blenders IPO shares to list today: GMP rises before debut, what to expect

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers are set to make their Dalal Street debut today, that is, on Tuesday, July 02 and the company is set to deliver a strong listing pop as the grey market premium (GMP) for the alcohol player inched higher just before the listing at the bourses.



A day before its listing, shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers were exchanging hands at a premium of Rs 59 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of little for than 20 per cent to the investors. However, its premium in the unofficial market stood around Rs 40-42 a day earlier.



Allied Blenders and Distillers is expected to list around Rs 315-320 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 12 per cent, said Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist, Pace 360. "Post listing, investors should book profits, and we advise them to stay away from long-term investment in this stock. However, in the shorter term, it might remain range-bound," he said.



Allied Blenders and Distillers sold its IPO in a fixed price band of Rs 267-281 per share, with a lot size of 53 shares. The primary offering was open for bidding from June 25 to June 27. The Mumbai-based company raised Rs 1,500 crore through this primary offering, which included a fresh share sale worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,77,93,594 shares.



Allied Blenders and Distillers shares are set to be listed on the bourses on Tuesday. The shares are expected to list at a premium of around 15 per cent over the subscription price, said Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox. It is among the four spirit companies in India that has a pan-India sales and distribution footprint and is also a leading exporter of IMFL, he said.



"Due to internal practices and the promising macro situation, the company is set to experience growth in the coming period. However, as the issue seems to be expensive on the valuation front, we would advise the market participants to book profits on the listing day," he suggested.



The issue was oversubscribed to a total of 23.55 times overall. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked a strong 50.37 times, while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 32.40 times. The portions reserved for retail investors and employees saw bidding of 4.51 times and 9.89 times, respectively, during the three-day bidding process.



Incorporated in 2008, Allied Blenders and Distillers is an Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) company. The company offers five categories of Indian-made foreign liquor: whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin. Additionally, they sell packaged drinking water under the Officer's Choice, Officer's Choice Blue, and Sterling Reserve brands.



The Allied Blenders IPO listing has garnered significant attention from investors and analysts alike. The IPO is seen as a strategic move to capitalize on the rising demand for premium spirits and expand its product portfolio, said Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities. "Overall, the IPO is expected to generate substantial interest," he said.



Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the issue suggesting investors to subscribe to it for a long term. ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management and ITI Capital are the book running lead managers of the Allied Blenders IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.