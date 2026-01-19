Amagi Media Labs IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, fresh GMP & listing date

Amagi Media Labs is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, January19. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds either on the weekend or latest by Tuesday, January 20. The new-age media solutions player saw a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Amagi Media Labs was open for bidding between January 13 and January 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 343-361 per share with a lot size of 41 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,789 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.69 crore shares worth Rs 973.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 30.22 times with nearly 11.65 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 29,750 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 33.77 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 37.36 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 9.71 during the three-day bidding process.

Based on the subscription status, here is the tentative allotment mix for IPO of Amagi Media Labs:

Big HNI category: One out of 8 investors will get 574 equity shares. (Probability: 12.5 per cent)

Small HNI category: One out of 25 investors will get 574 equity shares. (Probability: 4 per cent)

Retail category: One out of 9 investors will get 41 equity shares. (Probability: 11.11 per cent)



The grey market premium (GMP) of Amagi Media Labs has seen an inched higher after strong listing of Bharat Coking Coal and decent response from the investors amid jittered market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a GMP of Rs 20-22 per share, suggesting a mild listing of 5-6 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 18 over the weekend.

Bengaluru-based Amagi Media Labs, founded in 2008, is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Amagi provides end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetisation across traditional TV and streaming platforms. Its suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India), IIFL Capital Services and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Tuesday, January 20. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Amagi Media Labs, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Amagi Media Labs Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.