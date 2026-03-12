Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
KEC International shares in focus as firm secures Rs 1,476 crore orders; key details

KEC International shares in focus as firm secures Rs 1,476 crore orders; key details

The firm landed its largest-ever composite T&D order in Saudi Arabia. This major Middle Eastern project involves 380 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling, the company said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 8:33 AM IST
KEC International shares in focus as firm secures Rs 1,476 crore orders; key detailsOn Wednesday, shares of KEC jumped 1.97% to close at Rs 547.80 apiece on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 537.20. The counter gained in the second straight session.

KEC International Ltd shares are likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 12, after the infrastructure major announced securing new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore.

According to a stock exchange filing made after market hours on March 11, the RPG group's company said it has secured these lucrative contracts for its transmission & distribution (T&D) business in India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Wednesday, shares of KEC jumped 1.97% to close at Rs 547.80 apiece on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 537.20. The counter gained in the second straight session.

The firm landed its largest-ever composite T&D order in Saudi Arabia. This major Middle Eastern project involves 380 kV transmission lines, substations, and EHV cabling, the company said.

Additionally, the firm scooped up contracts for 132 kV transmission lines in Africa, along with orders to supply towers, hardware, and poles across India and the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International Ltd, said, "We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business across multiple geographies.”

Kejriwal highlighted that securing their largest composite order in Saudi Arabia, "despite the current geopolitical situation is a positive indicator of continuing investments in the Middle East T&D market". He further noted that the African contract signals "a gradual recovery" in the region's T&D sector, pushing the company's year-to-date order intake to an impressive Rs 22,800 crore.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks earlier, on February 24, a stock exchange filing said that KEC International secured Rs 1,002 crore in new orders. These earlier wins were spread across both its T&D and cables & conductors segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj

They say to "follow the money," and I've made a career of it. 🕵️‍♀️ As a market journalist, I believe the truth is always in the numbers.

Digging through exchange filings, quarterly earnings, and shifting valuations, I cut through the chaos of the indices to bring you clear, straightforward market intelligence. My aim is to translate the complexities of the stock market into clear, actionable insights. No jargon, just the facts.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more