Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Amanta Healthcare is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, September 04. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either by Friday or latest by Monday September 08. The pharmaceutical company saw a strong response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Amanta Healthcare was open for bidding between September 01 and September 03 . It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 120-126 per share with a lot size of 119 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 126 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,00,00,000 equity shares.

The issue of Amanta Healthcare was overall subscribed a solid 82.61 times, fetching over 13.90 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 7,286.33 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 35.86 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked a whopping 209.42 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 54.98 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Amanta Healthcare IPO has seen a sharp correction despite a strong bidding due to volatile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 8-9 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 6-7 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 25-28 , when the issue was running for bidding.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad-based Amanta Healthcare is a pharma company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse array of sterile liquid products, specifically parenteral products, which are packaged in plastic containers utilizing Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding technologies since 1994. It is also a manufacturer of medical devices.



Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager for Amanta Healthcare IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund shall be initiated on Monday, September 08. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Tuesday, September 09 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Amanta Healthcare, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Advertisement

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Amanta Healthcare Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

Advertisement

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.