Antony Waste Handling IPO: Allotment of shares today; here's how to check status

The allotment status of Rs 300-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell that closed last week, will be announced today, on December 29. Shares of the company are expected to list on January 1. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Price band for the IPO of India's second-largest municipal solid waste management (MSW) firm was fixed at Rs 313-315 per share.

Meanwhile, the initial public offering (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell share sale which ended on December 23, received a decent response as the issue was subscribed 14.87 times.

The public issue received bids for 9.91 crore equity shares against a reduced offer size (due to anchor book) of 66.66 lakh shares, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) got subscribed 9.67 times. The retail portion received bids 16.2 times and that of non-institutional investors 18.68 times that of the portion set aside for them.

The firm, which launched its IPO on December 21 has already raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

Applicants of the issue can check the status of their allotment on the website of Link Intime India (link here), the registrar to the issue or the BSE website.

Here's how to check Antony Waste Handling Cell allotment status

On Link Intime

- Go to the online portal of Link Intime

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name Antony Waste Handling Cell in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

- Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

On BSE

Applicants can also check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name "Antony Waste Handling Cell"

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click Search button

Through the application status, investors can see the number of shares subscribed during the IPO, and the shares allotted on the page.

The IPO of Antony Waste Handling Cell comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders. Shares were available in the IPO in a lot size of 47 equity shares and in multiples of 47 equity shares thereafter, for Rs 14,805.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for part financing a waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Stocks in news: Coal India, NTPC, Lupin, Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 13,873 for first time; Titan, L&T, ONGC top gainers