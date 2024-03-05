scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Ather Energy picks ibankers, IPO by end of 2024: Report

Feedback

Ather Energy picks ibankers, IPO by end of 2024: Report

IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain founded Ather in 2013. The company raised about $128 million in its series-E round from investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The company has two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd as its existing shareholder. The company has two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd as its existing shareholder.

Domestic electric-scooter maker Ather Energy is reported to have picked HSBC, Nomura and JP Morgan to help it for its initial public offering (IPO). News agency Bloomberg has said, citing sources familiar to the matter. The electric vehicle manufacturer has also selected two domestic players- Axis Bank and JM Financial- for its primary offering, said the report. According to the sources, cited by Bloomberg, the company may launch its initial offering in the second half of the current fiscal and more lead managers for the issue can be added to the list. However, the launch of an IPO will depend upon the market conditions. Representatives from the reported managers and Ather have remained tight lipped on the matter. Ather is looking for a valuation of about $2 billion or more than Rs 16,000 crore. The company may raise $400 million or about Rs 3,300 crore through its initial stake sale. However, issues and valuations may change when things materialize on papers, said the sources.  

IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain founded Ather in 2013. The company raised about $128 million in its series-E round from investors which included the National Investment Infrastructure Fund. The company has two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd as its existing shareholder.  Other backers of Ather include Flipkart's co-founder Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement