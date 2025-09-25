Atlanta Electricals IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, GMP & listing date

Atlanta Electricals is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, September 25 and bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Friday, September 26. The transformer manufacturer received a stellar response from the investors.

The IPO of Atlanta Electricals was open for bidding between September 22 and September 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 718-754 per share with a lot size of 19 shares. It raised a total of Rs 687.34 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 38,10,895 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 70.63 times, fetching nearly 17.08 lakh applications, attracting bids for more than Rs 34,800 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 194.92 times. The quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 54.21 times. The portion for retail investors and employees were booked 10.42 times and 3.29 times, respectively.



Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Atlanta Electricals:

Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 23 investors will get 266 shares (Probability: 8.69 per cent) Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 50 investors will get 266 shares (Probability: 2 per cent) Retail category: 2 investors out of 19 investors will get 19 shares. (Probability: 10.52 per cent)



Incorporated in December 1988, Anand, Gujarat-based Atlanta Electricals manufactures power, auto and inverter duty transformers in India. Its portfolio comprises six products including power transformers, inverter-duty transformers, furnace transformers, generator transformers, and special-duty transformers as of March 31, 2025.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Atlanta Electricals has some correction despite strong bidding due to volatility in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 115-120 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 15-16 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 135, when the issue was running for bidding.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for Atlanta Electricals IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Initiation of refunds and credit of shares will be done on Friday, September 26 or over the weekend. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, September 29.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Atlanta Electricals, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Atlanta Electricals Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.