Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
ipo corner
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares to make debut today; GMP signals muted listing

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares to make debut today; GMP signals muted listing

iValue Infosolutions sold its shares in the price band of Rs 284-299 apiece, applied for a minimum of 50 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 560.29 crore between September 18-22.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares to make debut today; GMP signals muted listing

Shares of iValue Infosolutions are set to debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 25, with listing on both BSE and NSE. The IPO, open from September 18 to September 22, was priced between Rs 284 and Rs 299 per share, with a minimum lot size of 50 shares (Rs 14,950 minimum investment for retail).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The issue size was Rs 560.29 crore, entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18,738,958 equity shares. IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were the lead managers, and Kfin Technologies served as registrar.

The IPO received a lukewarm response, with overall subscription at 1.82 times and about 1.3 lakh applications. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.18 times, while non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors' categories were subscribed 1.26 and 1.28 times, respectively.

Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for iValue Infosolutions dropped sharply, mirroring weak broader market sentiment. The GMP, which was Rs 15 during the bidding period, fell to zero in the unofficial market, signalling expectations of a flat or muted debut.

Advertisement

iValue Infosolutions, established in 2008 and based in Bengaluru, is a technology services and solutions provider focused on enterprise digital transformation. Operating across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia, the company offers solutions to help organisations secure and manage digital applications and data.

Brokerages were mostly positive during the IPO, with most recommending a subscription. Despite this, the weakening GMP and modest subscription figures have tempered expectations for a strong listing. Investors are watching closely to see if the stock aligns with flat expectations set by grey market trends.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 25, 2025 7:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today