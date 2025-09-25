Ivalue Infosolutions IPO shares to make debut today; GMP signals muted listing

Shares of iValue Infosolutions are set to debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 25, with listing on both BSE and NSE. The IPO, open from September 18 to September 22, was priced between Rs 284 and Rs 299 per share, with a minimum lot size of 50 shares (Rs 14,950 minimum investment for retail).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The issue size was Rs 560.29 crore, entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18,738,958 equity shares. IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services were the lead managers, and Kfin Technologies served as registrar.

The IPO received a lukewarm response, with overall subscription at 1.82 times and about 1.3 lakh applications. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.18 times, while non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors' categories were subscribed 1.26 and 1.28 times, respectively.

Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for iValue Infosolutions dropped sharply, mirroring weak broader market sentiment. The GMP, which was Rs 15 during the bidding period, fell to zero in the unofficial market, signalling expectations of a flat or muted debut.

Advertisement

iValue Infosolutions, established in 2008 and based in Bengaluru, is a technology services and solutions provider focused on enterprise digital transformation. Operating across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia, the company offers solutions to help organisations secure and manage digital applications and data.

Brokerages were mostly positive during the IPO, with most recommending a subscription. Despite this, the weakening GMP and modest subscription figures have tempered expectations for a strong listing. Investors are watching closely to see if the stock aligns with flat expectations set by grey market trends.