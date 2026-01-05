Bharat Coking Coal IPO opens on Jan 9; check price band, GMP, issue size, key dates & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) shall open for bidding on Thursday, January 09. The state-run coal miner shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 21-23 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 600 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding on Monday, January 13.

The issue of Bharat Coking Coal is entirely an offer-for-sale for up to 46,57,00,000 equity shares, looking to raise a total of Rs 1,068.78 crore. The President of India, acting through the ministry of Coal, Government of India & Coal India are the promoters of the company and it will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Incorporated in 1972, Dhanbad-based Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal, and washed coal. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India. It operates a network of 34 operational mines, including four underground, 26 opencast, and four mixed mines as of September 30, 2025.

Bharat Coking Coal has reserved 2,32,85,000 equity shares, or 5 per cent of the issue, for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Re 1 per share during the bidding period. It has also reserved 4,65,70,000 equity shares, or 10 per cent of the issue, for the eligible shareholders of Coal India Ltd, who held the shares of the company in their demat account as of January 01.

Of the net offer, Bharat Coking Coal has reserved 50 per cent shares to qualified institutional bidders, while it has reserved 15 per cent shares for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Retail investors will have 35 per cent of allocation in the IPO. It was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 16.25 per share, signaling more than 70 per cent listing pop for the investors.

For the September 2025 quarter, Bharat Coking Coal reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,311.51 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,240.18 crore with a revenue of Rs 14,401.63 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The company shall command a total market capitalization of Rs 10,711.10 crore.

IDBI Capital Markets Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of Bharat Coking Coal IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Friday, January 16 as the tentative date of listing.