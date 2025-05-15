Borana Weaves IPO to open on May 20: Price band, issue size, allotment date and more

The Borana Weaves IPO is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and will close on Thursday, May 22, 2025. This IPO aims to raise Rs 144.89 crore through a fresh issue of 6.7 million equity shares, and there is no offer-for-sale component. The price band is set at Rs 205–216 per share with a lot size of 69 shares. The minimum investment required from retail investors is ?14,904. Allocation of shares is 75% to qualified institutional buyers, 10% to retail investors, and 15% to non-institutional investors. KFIN Technologies is the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. Share allotment is expected on May 23, credited to demat accounts by May 26, and listing on BSE and NSE on May 27, 2025.

Borana Weaves, based in Surat, specialises in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This serves as a crucial material in industries such as fashion, traditional textiles, and home decor, often used for further processing like dyeing and printing. The company also produces polyester textured yarn (PTY Yarn) by heating polyester-oriented yarn (POY Yarn), which is utilised in making grey fabric. The company's IPO does not include an offer-for-sale, focusing solely on fresh equity to enhance growth opportunities. Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and a maximum of 13 lots, which equates to 897 shares or Rs 1,93,752.

The IPO subscription window for anchor investors is scheduled for May 19, 2025. Shares will be credited to investors' accounts by Monday, May 26, ahead of the official market debut on Tuesday, May 27, on both the BSE and NSE. Borana Weaves' strategic reservation plan includes not less than 75% for qualified institutional buyers, with the remaining shares designated for retail and non-institutional investors. This comprehensive approach aims to balance interest across different investor classes. Prospective investors are encouraged to confirm their UPI mandates by the cut-off time to ensure successful participation in this IPO opportunity.

The allotment basis decision will take place on May 23, 2025, this will mark the transition towards the company's public trading. Potential investors should consider the strategic role of Borana Weaves’ products in the textile industry and the anticipated demand for their offerings. The IPO's closing date will be crucial for late bids, as the subscription status is expected to impact the initial share price upon listing. The company's choice to reserve significant shares for institutional buyers signals confidence in attracting substantial investment backing.

Borana Weaves, a key player in the textile space, is poised to leverage this IPO for expanding its operational capacity and market reach. The structured reservation of shares ensures a diverse investment base, catering to both institutional and retail investors. With the IPO priced between Rs 205 and Rs 216 per share, the listing on May 27, 2025, is anticipated to generate interest among investors keen on the textile sector. The strategic allotment and comprehensive preparation reflect the company's commitment to a successful market entry, setting a new chapter in its corporate journey.