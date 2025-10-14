Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Check allotment status, latest GMP, listing date & more

Canara Robeco is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, October 14. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, October 15. The mutual funds players saw a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company was open for subscription between October 09-13. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 253-266 per share with a lot size of 56 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,326.13 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 4,98,54,357 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a 9.74 times, fetching more than 4.30 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 9,000 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 25.82 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 6.45 times. The allocations for retail investors was subscribed 1.91 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has seen a decent rebound despite volatile market sentiments and mixed bidding. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 13-15 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 5 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 20 when the bidding had kicked-off.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (CRAMC) is an asset management firm in India, serving as the investment manager for Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, offering a diverse range of investment options, including equity, debt, and hybrid schemes. It operates as a joint venture between Canara Bank and Orix Corporation Europe NV.

Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the Canara Robeco Asset Management Company IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Wednesday, October 15. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Rubicon Research, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.