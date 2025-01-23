CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO: Check allotment status, latest GMP & listing date

CapitalNumbers Infotech is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, January 24. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on Friday, January 24 or latest by weekend. The digital consultancy and engineering services company saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of North 24 Parganas-based CapitalNumbers Infotech was open for bidding between January 20 and January 22. The company sold its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 250-263 apiece with a lot size of 400 shares. It raised a total of Rs 169.37 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32,20,000 shares worth Rs 84.69 crore each.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 134.62 times, attracting bids worth more than Rs 15,145 crore. It managed to fetch more than 4.93 applications. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 122.19 times, while the portions for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors were subscribed 297.32 times and 71.99 times, respectively.



The grey market premium (GMP) of CapitalNumbers Infotech has taken a hit despite the strong bidding for the isuse. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 90 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of about 35 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at 140 on the first day of the bidding, suggesting more than 50 per cent gains.



Incorporated in 2012, CapitalNumbers Infotech provides digital consulting and IT engineering services, offering complete software development solutions to businesses and startups globally. It offers a range of services in technological advancement, including digital engineering, data analytics, AI/ML, cloud engineering, UI/UX Design and advanced technologies.



GYR Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company shall be listed on BSE SME platform on Monday, January 27, 2025.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of CapitalNumbers Infotech, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.