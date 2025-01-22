CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO: GMP, subscription, listing date and more 

The SME initial public offering (IPO) of CapitalNumbers Infotech was subscribed 131 times on the third and the last day of bidding today. The IPO received bids for 56.11 crore shares at 4:08 PM against 42.77 lakh shares on offer during the share sale. The Grey Market premium (GMP) of the CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO is Rs 80. With the price band of Rs 263.00, CapitalNumbers Infotech SME IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 343, a gain of 30.42%.

The retail portion of the issue was subscribed by 66.96 times, while the issue was subscribed 297 times in the non-institutional investors category on the final day of bidding. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers had booked the issue by 119.18 times.

Of the total shares, around 19% are allocated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 33% are reserved for retail investors and 14% for non-institutional investors.

The company is offering its shares in the price band of Rs 250-Rs 263 apiece. One can apply for a minimum of 400 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 1,05,200.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue of Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 32.2 lakh shares. Link Intime India Private is the registrar and GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the lead manager of the IPO.

CapitalNumbers Infotech is looking to raise Rs 169 crore through the SME IPO. The shares will get listed on the BSE SME platform on January 27. Allotment of shares is likely to be done on January 23, 2024. The IPO opened on January 20.

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited provides digital consulting and IT engineering services, offering complete software development solutions to businesses and startups globally. The company offers a range of services in technological advancement, including Digital Engineering, Data Analytics, AI/ML, Cloud Engineering, UI/UX Design, and advanced technologies like Blockchain and AR/VR.