Cellecor Gadgets IPO to open today; Here are all key details you need to know

The Rs 50.77-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets opens for bidding on Friday, September 15. The three-day bidding will conclude on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The company will be selling its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 87-92 per equity share.



Incorporated in 2020, Cellecor Gadgets is engaged in the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, Smart Wearables, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands. The company has three business verticals, entertainment and communications; peripherals; and modern accessories.



The issue entirely includes a sale of 55.18 lakh equity fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Investors can make bids in lot size of 1,200 equity shares, amounting to Rs 1,10,400 at the upper end of price band. Retail investors can apply for a single lot of 1,200 shares only, when non-institutional investors can bid for a minimum of two lots, or 2,400 equity shares.



Ahead of its IPO, Cellecor Gadget raised about Rs 14.46 crore from four anchor investors including India Ahead Venture Trust, Founders Collective Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-CELL 1 and AG Dynamics by alloting them 15.72 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 92 per share.



The proceeds from this issue shall be utilized towards working capital requirement, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses. Cellecor Gadgets has more than 1200 service centers, and more than 800 Distributors. Its products are also present at over 24,000 retail stores with more than 300 ranges of products pan India through offline and online channels.



The company has reserved 2.76 lakh equity shares as market maker portions- SS Corporate Securities and Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while 15 per cent of equity shares shall be reserved for non-institutional investors. Retail Investors will get the remaining 35 per cent of the offer.



For the company that ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 7.97 crore with a revenue of Rs 264.37 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 2.14 crore with a revenue from operations at Rs 121.29 crore for the year ended March 2022.



Narnolia Financial Services is the sole manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue. Being an SME issue, the company shall be listed on emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with Thursday, September 28, as the tentative date of listing.