Credila Financial Services filed updated DRHP with SEBI to launch Rs 5,000 crore IPO

Credila Financial Services, an education finance firm, has filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP-I) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 5,000 crores through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The offering includes a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 3,000 crores and an offer for sale of shares aggregating Rs 2,000 crores.

The offer for sale is divided into segments with Rs 950 crores being sold by 'Promoter Selling Shareholder' Kopvoorn B.V. and another Rs 1,050 crores by 'Other Selling Shareholder' HDFC Bank Limited. Both parties aim to reduce their stakes in the rapidly growing education finance market.

Founded in 2006, Credila Financial Services stands as a leading player in India's education finance sector, offering loans for higher education to students both domestically and internationally. The primary objective of this IPO is to bolster the company's capital base to support its future expansion needs.

Credila's financial performance showcases its position as the largest education-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the country. As of March 2025, its net loans amounted to Rs 41,469 crores, and it recorded a profit after tax of Rs 990 crores for the fiscal year 2025. The company also achieved the highest disbursement of Rs 14,089 crores in 2024 compared to its peers.

Credila's growth is marked by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.96% in net loans from 2023 to 2025. Additionally, its assets under management saw an 84.26% year-on-year increase between March 2023 and March 2024. This growth trajectory highlights the company's robust expansion strategy and its ability to capture a significant share of the education finance market.

A 'Pre-IPO Placement' of up to Rs 600 crores may precede the public offering, subject to regulatory compliance with 'SCRR'. This placement could potentially reduce the fresh issue size, enhancing flexibility in capital management.

The planned IPO positions Credila to further solidify its market leadership amid increasing demand for educational financing, offering a strategic avenue for investors interested in tapping into India's growing education sector.

Important dates associated with the IPO, including the opening and closing dates, as well as allotment and listing details, are expected to be announced in due course, awaiting regulatory approvals. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for these updates to make informed decisions.