Globe Civil Projects IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Globe Civil Projects is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, June 27. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on weekend or latest by Monday, June 30. The EPC player saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Globe Civil Projects was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 66-71 apiece with a lot size of 211 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 119 crore via IPO, which included entirely a fresh share sale of 1,67,60,560 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 86.04 times fetching more than 15.75 lakh applications. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a solid 143.15 times The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booked 99.76 times. Allocation for retail investors was booked 53.72 times during the three-day bidding process.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Globe Civil Projects has seen a sharp rise in its grey market premium (GMP) following sharp institutional interest. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 19-20 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 25-27 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 15 a day ago.

Incorporated in 2002, New Delhi-based Globe Civil Projects is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has successfully executed projects across 11 states in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Mefcom Capital Markets is the sole manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the register for it. Shares of Globe Civil Projects shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with July 1 as the tentative date of listing on the exchanges.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Globe Civil Projects, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Globe Civil Projects Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.