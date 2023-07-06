Cyient DLM IPO allotment today; check listing date & latest grey market premium

Cyient DLM is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The initial public offering of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The company will be listed at the bourses on Monday, July 10.



Incorporated in 1993, Cyient DLM provides electronic manufacturing services as Build to Print (B2P) and Build to Specification (B2S) services. B2P solutions involve clients providing the design for the product for which the company provides agile and flexible manufacturing service.



The IPO of Cyient DLM was overall subscribed 71.35 times. The issue was open for subscription between June 27-30 in the price range of Rs 250-265 per share. Last heard, Cyient DLM was commanding a premium of Rs 110-115 per share in the grey market, which was Rs 125 a day ago.



The quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 95.87 times, while the portion for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 47.75 times. The allocation of retail investors was subscribed 52.17 times, while the portion for employees fetched only 2.60 times bids.



The core solutions provided by Cyient DLM encompass various key components, including printed circuit board assembly, cable harnesses, and box builds. These components play a crucial role in safety of critical systems. and its key customers include Honeywell International, Thales Global Services, ABB Inc, Bharat Electronics, and Molbio 152 Diagnostics among others.



The issue has majorly garnered positive rating from the analysts who have suggested subscribing to the issue citing niche business sector, strong growth outlook and sound promoter background. However, a few have flagged muted margins, dropping profits and dependence on key clients as the biggest concerns.



Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Cyient DLM Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.



The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.



Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Thursday, July 06. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat account by Friday, July 07.

