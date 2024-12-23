DAM Capital, Transrail Lighting, Mamata Machinery IPO: Day 3 subscription & GMPs for 5 issues

Amid the ongoing IPOs at Dalal Street, five issues namely- DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Concord Enviro, Transrail Lighting and Sanathan Textiles- shall close for bidding today. All these IPOs had opened for bidding on Thursday, December 19, and are eyeing to cumulatively raise more than Rs 2,900 crore. Here's their Day 2 subscription status and GMPs for them:



Mamata Machinery IPO

Ahmedabad-based Mamata Machinery is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 230-243 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 61 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 179.30 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73,82,340 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 46,31,18,649 equity shares, or 89.48 times, compared to the 51,78,227 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.15 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 260, suggesting a more than 107 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 93.87 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 167.78 times. Portion for employees was booked 106.72 times and the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 22.51 times as of the time.



DAM Capital Advisors IPO

Mumbai-based DAM Capital Advisors is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 260-283 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 53 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 840.25 crore, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,96,90,900 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 46,00,07,246 equity shares, or 22.11 times, compared to the 2,08,04,632 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.15 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 160, suggesting a more than 57 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 16.82 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 46.55 times. Portion for employees was booked 25.41 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 13.09 times as of the time.



Transrail Lighting IPO

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 410-432 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 34 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 838.91 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,01,60,000 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 29,60,12,738 equity shares, or 21.27 times, compared to the 1,39,16,742 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.20 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 180, suggesting a more than 42 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 14.20 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 42.51 times. Portion for employees was booked 2.75 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 19.86 times as of the same time.



Concord Enviro Systems IPO

Mumbai-based Concord Enviro Systems is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 665-701 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 500.33 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,40,888 equity shares.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 1,44,83,784 equity shares, or 2.89 times, compared to the 50,15,356 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.25 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 38-40, suggesting a listing pop of about 5 per cent for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 3.54 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 3.23 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked as much as 1.42 times as of the same time.



Sanathan Textiles IPO

Silvassa-based Sanathan Textiles is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 305-321 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 46 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 550 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,72,898 equity shares worth Rs 150 crore.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 5,38,32,190 equity shares, or 4.26 times, compared to the 1,26,22,950 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.25 pm on Monday, December 23. The company's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 40-42, suggesting a 13 per cent listing pop for the investors.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 4.66 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 7.90 times. On the other hand, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw bids for 84 per cent for their allocations as of the same time.

