Identical Brains Studios IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

Identical Brains Studios is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Monday, December 23. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Tuesday, December 24 or latest by Wednesday, December 25. The SME IPO of VFX solutions player had received a strong response from the investors.

Related Articles



The IPO of Mumbai-based Identical Brains Studios was open for bidding between December 18-20. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 51-54 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 19.95 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh shares sale of 36,94,000 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 544.28 times, attracting bids with Rs 7,230.28 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 187.36 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 1,020.2 times. The allocations retail investors were subscribed 544.28 times during the three-day bidding process.



Incorporated in 2019, Identical Brains Studios offers computer-generated visual effects (VFX) services for projects such as films, web series, TV series, documentaries, and commercials. It has also won two Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Visual Effects for 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' (2020) and 'Rocket Boys' (2022).



The grey market premium of Identical Brains Studios has moved higher after a strong response for the investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 50 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 93 per cent for the investors. The GMP inched higher since the issue opened for bidding.



Socradamus Capital is the book running lead manager of the Identical Brains Studios IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Rikhav Securities served as the market maker for Identical Brains Studios IPO. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on Thursday, December 26, 2024 on NSE's SME platform.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Identical Brains Studios, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.