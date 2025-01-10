Delta Autocorp IPO allotment status: Check application & listing date as GMP rises

Delta Autocorp is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, January 10, 2025. Bidders for issue will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by weekend or latest by Monday January 13. The SME IPO of the electric vehicle (EV) player had received a robust response from the investors.

Related Articles



The IPO of West Bengal-based Delta Autocorp was open for bidding between January 07 and January 09. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 13-14 per share with a lot size of 10,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 44.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares.



The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 342.1 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 624.28 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 314.33 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 178.64 times.



Anya Polytech & Fertilizers saw bids for 93,59,75,000 equity shares for a net issue of 27,36,000 equity shares, amounting to Rs 12,167.68 crore. A total of 4.58 lakh applications came for the issue, wherein 4.30 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. Over 28,500 NIIs made their bids for the issue.



The grey market premium of Delta Autocorp has seen sharp rise following a strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 125 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of more than 95 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 115-120 on the last day of bidding.



Delta Autocorp, incorporated in 2016, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling 2-wheelers & 3-wheelers EVs. It operates under the brand name 'Deltic', which initially concentrated on developing electric 3-wheelers prototypes, they marked a significant milestone in 2017 with the launch of their first e-Rickshaw, boasting an impressive mileage of over 150 Km.



GYR Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Delta Autocorp IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Delta Autocorp IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company shall be listed on the NSE emerge platform on January 14, Tuesday.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Delta Autocorp, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.