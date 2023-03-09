Divgi TroqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status: Here's how to check it; GMP, listing date & more

Pune-based Divgi TroqTransfer Systems, whose Rs 412 crore IPO ran from March 1 to March 3, will finalise basis of allotment today. The IPO, which was sold in the Rs 560-590 price band, got 5.44 times subscription amid strong buying from qualified institutional buyers and retail investors.

Last heard, the IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 27 in the grey market, which was lower than Rs 35 it commanded in the previous day and against a high of Rs 72 last week.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems is engaged in the business as an automotive component entity. Incorporated in 1964, the company is among very few automotive component entities in India with the capability to develop and provide system-level transfer cases, torque couplers, and dual-clutch automatic transmission solutions.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems manufactures manual transmissions, DCT, transfer cases, torque couplers & auto-locking hubs (ALH), essential components for 4WD/ AWD vehicles, Synchronizers for transmissions (gearboxes) and components. The automotive player mainly caters to the passenger and small commercial vehicle industry but it is venturing into EV (Electric Vehicle) transmissions. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bhosari and Shivare in Pune and Sirsi in Karnataka.

The IPO by Divgi TorqTransfer Systems consisted of a sale of fresh equity shares aggregating to Rs 180 crore, in addition to an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 39,34,243 equity shares aggregating to Rs 232.12 crore.

The initiation of IPO refunds are likely by Friday; credit of shares to Demat accounts of investors getting allotment will be done by Monday while the stock listing is likely on Tuesday, March 14.

