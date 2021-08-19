Emcure Pharma plans Rs 4,000 crore IPO

Pune based Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, the 12th largest pharmaceutical company in India, has filed its Draft Red Hearing Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). Market sources said the company is planning an IPO for about Rs 4000 crore, though have not finalized time of launching the issue.

The IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 1,100 crores and an offer for sale aggregating up to 18,168,356 equity shares from the promoters. This includes promoters Satish Mehta selling upto 2,030,000 equity shares and Sunil Mehta aggregating upto 2,50,000 equity shares . Other selling shareholders include private equity investor Bain Capital, as well as certain individual selling shareholders. Private equity firm Bain Capital owns about 13% stake in Emcure.

Satish Mehta started Emcure in Pune as a contract manufacturer for multinationals in 1981 and then started selling own branded generics. Now it is the largest pharmaceutical company in India in the gynaecology, blood related and HIV antivirals therapeutic areas, based on sales in India in the Financial Year 2021, according to CRISIL. Its differentiated product portfolio includes orals, injectables and biologics, as well as an mRNA platform through which it is currently developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It sells in over 70 countries with a strong presence in Europe and Canada.

Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited are the Global Co-Ordinators and Book Running Lead Managers and BOB Capital Markets Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue.

