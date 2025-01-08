Fabtech Technologies IPO: Check the allotment, listing date & latest GMP

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, January 08. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, January 09. The home-furnishing player's SME issue saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms was open for bidding between January 3 and January 7. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 80-85 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 27.74 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 32,64,000 equity shares.



However, anchor investors subscribed to 9,28,000 equity shares or 28.43 per cent of the issue. The remaining net issue including 23,36,000 equity shares (71.57per cent of the issue), asking for Rs 19.85 crore was overall booked a whopping 740.37 times during the three-day bidding process. As per the subscription figures, the net issue saw bids worth Rs 13,664 crore.



On an individual basis, the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1,485.52 times, while the allocation for retail investors was subscribed an astounding 740.37 times. The portions allocated for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) fetched 224.50 times during the bidding.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Fabtech Technologies has seen a sharp rise following a bumper response from all the category's investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 100 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 118 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 80 a day ago.



Incorporated in 2015, Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms manufactures pre-engineered and pre-fabricated modular panels and doors for building cleanrooms in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors. It has extensive experience in designing, manufacturing, and installing cleanrooms for various industries.



Vivro Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Fabtech Technologies IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Fabtech Technologies IPO is Rikhav Securities. Shares of the company will list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, January 10.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Fabtech Technologies, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Maashitla Securities (https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd.

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized.

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) Hit submit.