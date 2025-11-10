Fujiyama Power Systems IPO to open on 13 Nov; check price band, issue size & more

Fujiyama Power Systems player Fujiyama Power Systems IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, 13 November, and closes on Monday, 17 November. The price band is set at Rs 216 to Rs 228 per equity share of face value Re 1. Investors can bid in lots of 65 equity shares and multiples thereof. The IPO consists of a fresh issue raising up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares by promoters. Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 November.

Not more than 50% of shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors. An employee reservation is also provided for equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 million.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised by Tuesday, 18 November, with refunds and demat credits by Wednesday, 19 November. Listing is tentatively set for Thursday, 20 November, on both BSE and NSE. The issue is managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

The company plans to use Rs 180 crore from fresh proceeds to establish manufacturing facilities for solar inverters, panels, and lithium-ion batteries in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The offer-for-sale portion was revised down from 2 crore equity shares as stated in the earlier draft prospectus, following SEBI approval in July 2025.

Fujiyama Power Systems operates in the rooftop solar segment under the brands UTL Solar and Fujiyama Solar, offering products and services for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid systems. The portfolio includes over 522 SKUs, such as solar inverters, panels, and batteries, aiming to reduce customer reliance on outside OEMs.

The company has built a significant distribution network of over 725 distributors, 5,546 dealers, and 1,100 exclusive Shoppe franchisees, supported by more than 602 service engineers for after-sales and technical assistance.

For the financial year ending March 2025, Fujiyama Power Systems reported a net profit of Rs 156.4 crore, a 245.2% increase from Rs 45.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 66.6% to Rs 1,540.7 crore from Rs 924.7 crore year-on-year.