Gem Aromatics IPO: Check subscription status, latest GMP, price band & other key details

The IPO of Gem Aromatics is going through its second day of the bidding. The issue was fully subscribed on day one, while its grey market premium continues to hold its ground around Rs 28 apiece, suggesting a 8 per cent listing pop for the investors. The IPO, which opened on Tuesday, August 19, can be applied until Thursday, August 21. Here are key detail of the IPO:



Q. What is the price band of the Gem Aromatics IPO?

Ans: Gem Aromatics is selling its shares in the range of Rs 309-325 apiece.



Q. What is the lot size for the Gem Aromatics IPO?

Ans: Gem Aromatics has fixed lot size at 46 equity shares in its IPO. Investors can apply for a minimum of 46 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Each lot of the company shall cost Rs 14,950 to the investors.



Q. How much is Gem Aromatics planning to raise via the IPO?

Ans Gem Aromatics is looking to raise a total of Rs 451.25 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh equity shares worth Rs 275.25 crore.



Q. What is the basis of the allotment date for Gem Aromatics IPO?

The basis of allotment for Gem Aromatics will be finalized on Friday, August 22, 2025. The initiation of refund and credit of shares will happen on Monday, August 25, 2025.



Q. When is the listing date of Gem Aromatics IPO?

Ans: Gem Aromatics share will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



About Gem Aromatics

Incorporated in October 1997, Mumbai-based Gem Aromatics manufactures specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.



Brokerage views on Gem Aromatics IPO

Brokerage firms including Anand Rathi, Arihant Capital, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Master Capita, SBI Securities, SMIFS and Ventura Securities have suggested to apply for the issue, while Eureka Stock Broking remains 'neutral' on the issue.



Gem Aromatics IPO: Day 2 bidding

IPO of Gems Aromatic was subscribed 1.53 times as of 11.30 am on Wednesday, August 20. Investors applied for 1,49,26,034 equity shares against 97,82,363 equity shares offered. Retail quota was booked 1.76 times, while non-institutional investors' allocation was booked 1.54 times. The QIB portion was booked 1.17 times as of same time.