Kissht operator OnEMI Technology Solutions files draft IPO papers with Sebi

OnEMI Technology Solutions, the parent company of digital lending platform Kissht, has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed issue comprises a fresh share sale of Rs 1,000 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 88.79 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

The OFS will see participation from investors including Ammar Sdn Bhd, Vertex Ventures SEA Fund III Pte Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund Pte Ltd, Vertex Growth Fund II Pte Ltd, Ventureast Proactive Fund II, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, AION Advisory Services LLP, Ventureast Proactive Fund and VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC.

From the fresh proceeds, Rs 750 crore will be infused into subsidiary Si Creva to strengthen its capital base and meet future requirements, while the balance will go towards general corporate purposes. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 200 crore, which would reduce the fresh issue size accordingly.

Founded in 2016, Kissht offers quick, accessible and customised credit solutions, primarily targeting young individuals in the mass-market segment. As of March 31, 2025, it had 53.23 million registered users, served 9.16 million customers, and managed a granular loan book of 1.90 million active borrowers with Rs 4,087 crore in assets under management (AUM).

For FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,337 crore and a net profit of Rs 161 crore.

JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets and Centrum Capital are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.