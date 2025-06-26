IPO-bound Groww's mutual fund AUM nears Rs 2,000 crore amid strong inflows

Groww is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) as it sees a significant increase in its mutual fund assets under management (AUM) to Rs 2,000 crore by May 2025. This marks a six-fold increase since acquiring Indiabulls Asset Management Company in May 2023.

The IPO-bound company filed confidential papers with market regulator Sebi last month, aiming for a valuation of $7 billion, supported by a recent $200 million investment from Iconiq Capital and GIC. Groww Mutual Fund offers a focused range of active and passive funds across various categories.

Groww's strategy centres on simplicity and educational onboarding, targeting young savers by guiding them through mutual funds before introducing them to direct equities.

In FY25, Groww's parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported robust financial performance with profits soaring threefold to Rs 1,819 crore. Revenue also increased by 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 4,056 crore.

The company's recent acquisition of the wealth management platform Fisdom for $150 million in an all-cash deal underlines its ambition to broaden its footprint across the personal finance spectrum.

The competitive landscape for Groww includes other players in the trading and mutual fund distribution platform sector, where its strategy of education-led onboarding provides a distinctive edge.

As the company prepares for its IPO, it continues to attract significant interest from investors looking to capitalise on its growth trajectory and innovative approach to personal finance.

Key dates and processes related to Groww's IPO, including the open date, close date, basis of allotment, initiation of refunds, credit of shares to Demat accounts and listing date, are expected to be announced soon.