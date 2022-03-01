Govt to likely hold a meeting on re-strategizing LIC IPO timeline this week 

The Centre is likely to hold a meeting on re-strategizing its plan on Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) this week, sources told Business Today TV on Tuesday. "In view of the market situation arising from Ukraine crisis, we are closely watching the situation," said a government official.

Government may re-strategize on timeline of LIC IPO, keeping in mind its vested interests in global investors for the stake sale.

(More to follow)