GPT Healthcare IPO subscribed 28% on Day 1 so far; retail portion crosses halfway mark

The initial public offering (IPO) of GPT Healthcare received a mixed response from the investors during the first few hours of the bidding process on day one. The issue, which had kicked-off for bidding on Thursday, February 22, was mostly subscribed by the retail investors on day one.



The Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 177-186 apiece with a lot size of 80 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 525.14 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 40 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.60 crore equity shares by BanyanTree Growth Capital II.



According to the data, the investors made bids for 56,13,920 equity shares, or 28 per cent, compared to the 1,97,63,327 equity shares offered for the subscription by 3.00 pm on Thursday, February 22. The bidding for the issue will continue for three days and conclude on February 2, Monday.



The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 53 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of merely eight per cent. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to attract any bids as of the same time.



Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare, which was incorporated in 1989, operates a chain of mid-sized, multi-specialty, full-service hospitals in Eastern India under the ILS Hospitals brand, providing integrated healthcare services focusing on secondary and tertiary care. It has four hospitals of which two are located in Kolkata, one in Howrah and one in Agartala (Tripura).



The grey market premium of GTL Healthcare has taken a big hit as the company is commanding a premium of merely Rs 10 in the unofficial market. However, there was no premium in the grey market earlier, since the issue was announced.



Analysts have majorly suggested to subscribe to the issue for the long-term citing its strong foothold in the dense Eastern market, strong operational performance, sound track record and decent financials. However, others have suggested to skip the issue citing its rich valuations, concentration of revenue, lower bed occupancy and attrition of healthcare professionals.



GPT Healthcare is focused on mid-sized hospitals to get the overall efficiency that results in improved Return on Capital. It announced greenfield expansion in Raipur and Ranchi is expected to drive the overall business growth over the long term where the company's bed capacity is expected to increase from 561 as on September 2023 to 853 by September 2026, said Nirmal Bang Securities.



It will be a debt free company post reduction of overall borrowings by Rs 30 crore through its funding from fresh issues. Its topline has grown at a CAGR of 19 per cent and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 28 per cent between FY20-23. ROE and ROCE stood at healthy, which are broadly in line with average performance of listed peers, it added with a 'subscribe for long term' rating.



Ahead of its IPO, GPT Healthcare has allocated 84,69,996 equity shares at Rs 186 apiece to garnered Rs 157.54 crore from anchor investors. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the offer to qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), with non-institutional investors receiving 15 per cent, and the remaining 35 per cent allocated to retail investors.



Given the geographical concentration of GPT Healthcare's Hospitals in Eastern India, the company is well-placed to capitalize on the expected growth in the healthcare sector in Eastern India and adjoining states due to its early-mover advantage, strategically located hospitals, brand presence, deep understanding of the regional markets, and existing track record, said SMIFS.



"We recommend subscribe to the issue as a good long-term investment as the new bed additions and improving occupancy and bed rates contribute to healthy earnings growth over the next 18-24 months coupled with reasonable valuations," it added.



JM Financial is the book running lead manager of the GPT Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company are set to be listed at both BSE and NSE with Friday, February 29 as the tentative date of listing of the shares.





