Groww IPO: Check day 2 subscription status, analysts' views, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, continued to see a decent response from the investors during the second day of the bidding process. The issue, which kicked off on Tuesday, November 04, was overall booked more than half on day one.

Groww is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 150 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 6,632.30 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares worth Rs 5,572.30 crore.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 52,92,16,200 equity shares, or 1.45 times, compared to the 36,47,76,528 equity shares offered for the subscription by 3.20 pm on Thursday, November 06, 2025. The three-day bidding for the issue shall conclude on Friday, November 07.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 4.61 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 1.85 times. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked only 20 per cent as of the same time.

Incorporated in 2017, Bengaluru-based Groww is a fintech company that provides retail investors direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides wealth creation opportunities to customers through multiple financial products and services. It offers a platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the issue considering its strong market share, addition of new clients, dominant position, rising penetration of equity culture in India, sound fundamentals and growth outlook. However, regulatory concerns, market downcycle and aggressive valuations are the major concerns for the issue.

Groww is not just a stockbroker going public; it is an emerging fintech infrastructure company—layering credit, data, and distribution on top of its transaction engine, said Reliance Securities. "The growth triggers outlined above represent a flywheel that can compound both user base and profitability for several years, provided execution discipline and regulatory navigation remain strong. Owing to strong developments," it said with a 'subscribe' tag.

Ahead of its IPO, Groww raised Rs 2,984.5 crore from 102 anchor investors as it finalised allocation of 29.84 crore shares at Rs 100 per share. It has reserved 75 per cent of the net offer qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of only 10 per cent in the IPO.

Groww is a well-known and preferred brand for investing across cities, towns and villages in India. The company have high customer retention, engagement and price in-elasticity. It has In-house technology stack to deliver a differentiated experience at low cost . It has an Entrepreneurial and ownership-driven culture with strong execution delivering growth and profitability, said Hem Securities with a 'subscribe' rating.

Groww reported a net profit of Rs 378.37 crore with a revenue of Rs 948.47 crore for the three-months ended on June 30, 2025. It clocked a net profit of Rs 1,824.37 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 4,061.65 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. Last heard, Groww was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 11-12 apiece, suggesting up to 12 per cent upside gains.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the booking running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on Friday, November 14.