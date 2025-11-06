Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO to open on 11 Nov; check all key details here

Bengaluru-based Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, a solar PV module manufacturers, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. The IPO price band is Rs 206 to Rs 217 per share and will close on Thursday, 13 November. Retail investors can apply for lots of 69 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,973.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The issue size is Rs 2,900 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 2,143.9 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 756.1 crore by the promoters. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are lead managers. Share allotment will be finalised on 14 November, with listing scheduled for 18 November.

The IPO includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale by promoters Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah and Shubha Donthi. At the upper end of the price band, the post-issue market capitalisation is expected to reach Rs 15,023.89 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue—over Rs 1,621 crore—will be used mainly for repayment or prepayment of loans and interest by Emmvee and its key subsidiary, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is a fully integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturer. As of 31 May 2025, its solar PV module production capacity stood at 7.80 GW and solar cell capacity at 2.94 GW. In FY25, profit rose to Rs 369 crore, nearly 13 times higher than the previous year’s Rs 28.9 crore. Revenue grew 145% year-on-year to Rs 2,335.6 crore from Rs 951.9 crore.