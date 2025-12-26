Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO allotment: Check application, GMP & listing date

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, December 26. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds either on the weekend or latest by Monday, December 29. The healthcare services provide saw a mixed response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality was open for bidding between December 22 and December 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 108-114 per share with a lot size of 128 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 250.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of up 2.2 crore share.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 5.21 times with 2.60 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 786 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.06 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 5.73 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 19.04 during the three-day bidding process.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality has seen a sharp correction after getting muted bidding response from the investors. Last heard, it was exchanging hands at a discount of up to Rs 2 per share, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 4-6 during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in 2019, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality specializes in providing healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. It operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds.

Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book running lead manager of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiations and credit of shares is likely to be done by Monday, December 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 30.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Under the issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited in the dropbox Write the application number Add the PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.